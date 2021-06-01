The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will post $142.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.74 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $138.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $576.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $558.90 million to $591.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $571.51 million, with estimates ranging from $542.70 million to $605.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The RMR Group.

Several equities analysts have commented on RMR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the first quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,564. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.69. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

