The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.450-0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.62. 142,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,402. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $44.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.60.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

