The Simply Good Foods (SMPL) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) is one of 24 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare The Simply Good Foods to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

The Simply Good Foods has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Simply Good Foods’ peers have a beta of 0.91, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.1% of The Simply Good Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Simply Good Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Simply Good Foods and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Simply Good Foods $816.64 million $34.70 million 37.95 The Simply Good Foods Competitors $9.53 billion $1.14 billion 8.54

The Simply Good Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than The Simply Good Foods. The Simply Good Foods is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Simply Good Foods and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Simply Good Foods 0 6 5 1 2.58 The Simply Good Foods Competitors 346 1181 1196 33 2.33

The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus target price of $32.15, indicating a potential downside of 6.88%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential downside of 0.84%. Given The Simply Good Foods’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Simply Good Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares The Simply Good Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Simply Good Foods 7.84% 7.60% 4.69% The Simply Good Foods Competitors 4.60% 11.43% 4.63%

Summary

The Simply Good Foods beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names. The company distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. It also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including atkins.com, questnutrition.com, and amazon.com. The Simply Good Foods Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

