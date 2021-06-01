The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.46

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 14595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWGAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Swatch Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Swatch Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

