The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$96.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.77.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $72.10 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

