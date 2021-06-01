The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$85.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$97.00 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CSFB lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.50 to C$89.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a na rating and set a C$82.00 target price (down previously from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$89.40.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TSE:TD opened at C$86.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$158.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$85.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$77.81. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$57.44 and a 12-month high of C$89.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.