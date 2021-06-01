THEKEY Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $83,550.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and $83,550.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000077 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000189 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000737 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

