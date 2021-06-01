Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 100.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,640,251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,075,068,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $21,659,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,983,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

AMZN opened at $3,223.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,398.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,308.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,208.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

