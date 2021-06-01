Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $17,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THO. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 1,224.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 236,190 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $21,581,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries stock opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

In related news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.