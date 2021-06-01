ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Head to Head Analysis

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chewy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ThredUp and Chewy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $186.01 million 11.95 -$47.88 million N/A N/A Chewy $7.15 billion 4.28 -$92.49 million ($0.23) -320.09

ThredUp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chewy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ThredUp and Chewy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 1 7 0 2.88 Chewy 1 6 14 0 2.62

ThredUp presently has a consensus target price of $20.86, suggesting a potential downside of 11.58%. Chewy has a consensus target price of $92.53, suggesting a potential upside of 25.68%. Given Chewy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chewy is more favorable than ThredUp.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp N/A N/A N/A Chewy -1.29% N/A -6.54%

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 70,000 products from 2,500 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

