Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Up to $13.76

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.76, but opened at $14.39. Tidewater shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 466 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Sunday, May 9th.

Get Tidewater alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $581.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 58.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.