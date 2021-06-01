Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Short Interest Update

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the April 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of TOFB opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.51. Tofutti Brands has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.74.
About Tofutti Brands
