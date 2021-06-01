Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Short Interest Update

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the April 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of TOFB opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.51. Tofutti Brands has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.74.

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

