Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.44, for a total transaction of C$10,843.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,429 shares in the company, valued at C$21,516,648.62.

Scott Medhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

On Tuesday, May 25th, Scott Medhurst sold 958 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.30, for a total transaction of C$100,877.40.

Toromont Industries stock opened at C$107.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$101.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.47. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$64.48 and a 52 week high of C$110.94.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$806.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$748.40 million. Research analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.4164129 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TIH. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$108.67.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.