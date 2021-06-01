Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,397 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,130% compared to the average daily volume of 242 call options.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.
In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,857. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $75.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.37.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
