Transcodium (TNS) Price Hits $0.0015

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Transcodium has a market cap of $107,601.56 and approximately $51.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Transcodium has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Transcodium alerts:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 93,900,589.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00155127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00082602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00021064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.85 or 0.01022573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,576.91 or 0.09836294 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.