Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $719.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will report $719.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $751.34 million and the lowest is $676.00 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $343.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,959 shares of company stock valued at $585,113. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $54,927,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,005. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.35. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

