Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,950

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,707 ($22.30) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,910 ($24.95) price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,688.25 ($22.06).

Shares of TPK traded up GBX 33.63 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,675.63 ($21.89). The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,388. The company has a market cap of £3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -165.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,844.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,281.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).

In other news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

