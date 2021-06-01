Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TV. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.30 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TV traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.26. 884,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$252.22 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.21. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.28.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$91.12 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Trevali Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

