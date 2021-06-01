Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Geoffrey Matus Sells 789 Shares

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Director Geoffrey Matus sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$10,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,011,621.

Geoffrey Matus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

On Monday, May 31st, Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of Tricon Residential stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$63,843.00.

TSE:TCN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 692,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,572. Tricon Residential Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.11 and a twelve month high of C$13.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.0400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

TCN has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.19.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.