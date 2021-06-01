Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the April 29th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TCFF opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Trillion Energy International has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.
About Trillion Energy International
