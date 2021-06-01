Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the April 29th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCFF opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Trillion Energy International has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

Get Trillion Energy International alerts:

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillion Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillion Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.