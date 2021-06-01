Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $19.91 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Quanta Services worth $19,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,795,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,215,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after acquiring an additional 507,290 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,324,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,234. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $101.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,522 shares of company stock valued at $12,571,552. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.