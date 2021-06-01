Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $26.88 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $26,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,324. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.55 and a 200-day moving average of $231.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $116.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.77%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

