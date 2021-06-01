Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 234.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,419 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of LPL Financial worth $13,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPLA traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.75. 2,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.25. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.51 and a 12-month high of $159.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.28.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.72.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $7,417,108.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,248,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,513 shares of company stock valued at $17,876,359 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.