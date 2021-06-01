Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $37,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213,857 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,685,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,023 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $117.67. 253,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,957,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.