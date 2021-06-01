Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

TPX stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,207,000 after buying an additional 771,455 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,548 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,361,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,886,000 after purchasing an additional 399,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,672 shares of company stock worth $7,164,624. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

