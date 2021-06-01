TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,815 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. W. P. Carey comprises 1.3% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,209,000 after buying an additional 890,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after buying an additional 420,890 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 682.2% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 419,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,580,000 after buying an additional 365,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $14,465,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $76.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average is $70.35.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

