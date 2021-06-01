TruWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

ACN stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $281.68. 36,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.36 and a 200-day moving average of $264.85. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $194.83 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The firm has a market cap of $179.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

