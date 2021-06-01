TruWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,012. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.90. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.