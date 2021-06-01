TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 752 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

PFE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.68. 380,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,194,402. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.13. The company has a market cap of $216.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

