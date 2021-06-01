TruWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 4.5% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $33,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $254.91. The company had a trading volume of 43,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,908. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.50. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $180.44 and a 1 year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

