TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) SVP Sells $22,785.00 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $22,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,252.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TTMI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.18. 762,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,691. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 166,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 606,738 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,265,000 after acquiring an additional 633,351 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

