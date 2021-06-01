Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives $10.80 Average PT from Analysts

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,459 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 26,447 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 395,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 273,238 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $109,000.

Shares of TUFN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. 246,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,883. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a market cap of $287.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.56. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

