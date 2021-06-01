TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $985,717.16

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market cap of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded up 93,178,535% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00153734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00083038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00020815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.48 or 0.01023184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,585.86 or 0.09850077 BTC.

About TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

TwoKeyEconomy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TwoKeyEconomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TwoKeyEconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

