Tygh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,012 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

