u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Up 35.8% in May

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the April 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baader Bank downgraded u-blox from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get u-blox alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UBLXF opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. u-blox has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $77.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average of $67.91.

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless communication solutions for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions securely connect vehicles, industries, cities, buildings, and people. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.