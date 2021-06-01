U Network (UUU) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $309,829.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, U Network has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000042 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official website is u.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.