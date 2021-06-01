UBS Group Upgrades Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) to Neutral

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS STGPF opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Scentre Group has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

Get Scentre Group alerts:

About Scentre Group

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.