Ulta Beauty, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $376.00 price target on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.22.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $345.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.90 and a 200-day moving average of $304.53. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

