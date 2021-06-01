Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Decreased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $5,410,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.22.

ULTA stock traded down $5.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,421. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.53. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

