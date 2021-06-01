Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000792 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $81.25 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,285.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $684.51 or 0.01886458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.56 or 0.00467288 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00053728 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00020977 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003895 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002338 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,432 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.