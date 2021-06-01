Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000681 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $247,238.88 and $12,180.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00062829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.30 or 0.00292635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00189115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.45 or 0.01003276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Unicly Genesis Collection

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Genesis Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

