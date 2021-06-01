Unification (FUND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,203.00

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Unification has a total market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $5,203.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00082011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.83 or 0.01016185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.85 or 0.09740038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00091801 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official website for Unification is unification.com . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

