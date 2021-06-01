United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,239 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $29,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $98.35 and a one year high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $187.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $224.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

