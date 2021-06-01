Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Universal Insurance worth $24,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of UVE opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $262.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.11%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

