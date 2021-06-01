UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $22.79

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.79, but opened at $23.75. UP Fintech shares last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 38,974 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TIGR shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 197.43 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

