Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.220-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.13 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded down $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.49. 3,520,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,501. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $171.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.65.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.56.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

