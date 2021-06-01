Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Up 7.7%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.37. 19,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,173,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on UEC. Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.23 million, a PE ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 2.43.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Kong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,355.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $227,117.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,146.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,646 shares of company stock worth $482,918. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEC. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 798,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 35,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,677 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

