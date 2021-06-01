Vai Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $98.75 million and approximately $9.88 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002462 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00061239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.96 or 0.00299704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00189556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.55 or 0.00981964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00032428 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 108,322,620 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.