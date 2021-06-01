Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

VALN opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. Valneva has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $31.33.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

