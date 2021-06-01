Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after buying an additional 272,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after buying an additional 264,123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.46. 19,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,520. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $76.29 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.30.

